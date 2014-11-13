Best of Gay City: App - Gay City News | Gay City News Best of Gay City: App - Gay City News | Gay City News
Quantcast

Best of Gay City: App

Added by Gay City News on November 13, 2014.
Saved under Best of Gay City
Tags:

Share This Post

BY PAUL SCHINDLER & MICHAEL SHIREY | The final round of the Best of Gay City Readers’ Choice Contest is complete and the winners are in.

App

Grindr Da Da ISGRINDER
And finally, it should probably come as little surprise that the Best of Gay City Readers’ Choice Award for Best App goes to… Grindr.

Click on the categories below the image to find out the winners in other categories:

111314-Cover-IS

Alan Cumming in “Cabaret,” Andrew Rannells, and Bob the Drag Queen. | MICHAEL SHIREY

 

Celebrity

 

Drag

 

Show

 

Museum

 

Gayborhood

 

Weekend

 

Vacation

 

Travel

 

GayBar

 

LezBar

 

HappyHour

 

Cocktail

 

Sweetshop

 

Coffee

 

Date

 

Cheap

 

Delivery

 

HomeDesign

 

Pet

 

HEalth

 

Parent

 

Cosmetic

 

Gym

 

Salon

 

App

BestOfColors

 

One Response to Best of Gay City: App

  1. James July 21, 2017 at 2:45 am

    The main novelty of 5 blue stacks for windows 10 is that it runs like any other application on Windows. You access Blue Stacks and the apps running on it like you would an Internet browser, word processor, or any other Windows application without slowing down your computer. bluestacks-app-player.com/

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


− two = one