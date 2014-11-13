Best of Gay City: Home Design

BY PAUL SCHINDLER & MICHAEL SHIREY | The final round of the Best of Gay City Readers’ Choice Contest is complete and the winners are in.

RESTORATION HARDWARE

Offering high-end classic looks that are, increasingly, daring and surprisingly affordable, Restoration’s Flatiron store at 935 Broadway is eye-popping even for those who hate shopping, a sort of FAO Schwarz of home design (believe us, we know from whence we speak).

Visit restorationhardware.com or just drop by the store.

Click on the categories below the image to find out the winners in other categories: