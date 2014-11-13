Best of Gay City: Home Design - Gay City News | Gay City News Best of Gay City: Home Design - Gay City News | Gay City News
Quantcast

Best of Gay City: Home Design

Added by Gay City News on November 13, 2014.
Saved under Best of Gay City
Tags:

Share This Post

BY PAUL SCHINDLER & MICHAEL SHIREY | The final round of the Best of Gay City Readers’ Choice Contest is complete and the winners are in.

HomeDesign

RESTORATIONHARDWARE.COM

RESTORATIONHARDWARE.COM

RESTORATION HARDWARE
Offering high-end classic looks that are, increasingly, daring and surprisingly affordable, Restoration’s Flatiron store at 935 Broadway is eye-popping even for those who hate shopping, a sort of FAO Schwarz of home design (believe us, we know from whence we speak).

Visit restorationhardware.com or just drop by the store.

 

Click on the categories below the image to find out the winners in other categories:

111314-Cover-IS

Alan Cumming in “Cabaret,” Andrew Rannells, and Bob the Drag Queen. | MICHAEL SHIREY

 

Celebrity

 

Drag

 

Show

 

Museum

 

Gayborhood

 

Weekend

 

Vacation

 

Travel

 

GayBar

 

LezBar

 

HappyHour

 

Cocktail

 

Sweetshop

 

Coffee

 

Date

 

Cheap

 

Delivery

 

HomeDesign

 

Pet

 

HEalth

 

Parent

 

Cosmetic

 

Gym

 

Salon

 

App

BestOfColors

 

One Response to Best of Gay City: Home Design

  1. Cut The Wood May 11, 2017 at 2:41 am

    This is a great blog post. All of these 2014 BOGC designs are very nice. Thanks for letting know about restoration hardware. They are selling very high-quality furniture indeed.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


nine − two =