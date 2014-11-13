Best of Gay City: Barracuda Lounge

BY PAUL SCHINDLER & MICHAEL SHIREY | The final round of the Best of Gay City Readers’ Choice Contest is complete and the winners are in.

BARRACUDA LOUNGE

What accounts for Barracuda Lounge’s popularity year in and year out? The location, at 275 West 22nd Street, is hard to beat. The absence of attitude makes it welcoming for newcomers, a good share of whom probably progress to becoming regulars. And in addition to a typically packed front room that shouts “this is where you wanna be” and a pool table in back, there are also regular drags shows that draw from the best. Open 4 p.m.-4 a.m. daily, visit Barracuda Lounge on Facebook.

Click on the categories below the image to find out the winners in other categories: