ACT UP Reminds Us: It Ain’t Over

PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | On the evening of November 29, two days ahead of World AIDS Day, a crowd of nearly 100 ACT UP members and their allies converged on the Duffy Square section of Times Square to remind New Yorkers that the battle against the epidemic continues. Michael Kerr held a sign that best conveyed their message: AIDS Isn’t Over for Anybody Until It Is Over for Everybody!