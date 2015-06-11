You Almost Got Me There, B*tch!

BY MICHAEL SHIREY | On Monday June 1, gay bars across the country were packed with fans awaiting the finale of the seventh season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” where the final three contestants — Violet Chachki, Ginger Minj, and Pearl — turnt up one last time in attempt to impress the judges. After what many considered a lackluster season, opinions were pretty divided as to which queen should walk away with the crown (though the crowd at Industry Bar the night of the finale certainly favored #TeamGinger). Prior to the grand coronation, RuPaul crowned season favorite Katya with the Miss Congeniality Award, only to then tease her with the grand prize, a joke that elicited a slew of profanities from the contestants and crowd alike. All jest aside, RuPaul crowned Violet Chachki as America’s Next Drag Superstar.

All season long, local drag queens have been hosting viewings (complete with colorful commentaries) throughout New York City. Miz Cracker, seen below at Industry Bar in Hell’s Kitchen, didn’t seem all that surprised by Violet’s win, but did compare her to a “pair of chopsticks in a corset — with about that much personality.”