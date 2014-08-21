America’s Top 50 LGBT-Friendly Colleges & Universities - Gay City News | Gay City News America’s Top 50 LGBT-Friendly Colleges & Universities - Gay City News | Gay City News
Quantcast

America’s Top 50 LGBT-Friendly Colleges & Universities

Added by Gay City News on August 21, 2014.
Saved under National, NY State
Tags: , , , ,

Share This Post

20140821_XCM_GCN.indd

ILLUSTRATIONS BY MICHAEL SHIREY

GRAPHIC BY MICHAEL SHIREY

BY PAUL SCHINDLER | It’s fairly commonplace for students to travel out of state to attend college these days. A distant school may provide the best course of study for a particular interest or it may offer overall excellence not available closer to home. Maybe a school elsewhere in the country ends up being the most affordable option, or it could be a romantic interest that is the draw.

Clearly, though, no one should have to leave home simply because an LGBT-friendly higher education opportunity is not close at hand. Campus Pride, a non-profit that works to improve the climate on campuses nationwide, has for the past seven years provided a data resource for students looking to learn more about how individual colleges work to welcome LGBT students (campusprideindex.org).

Its 2014 ratings — released last week — are based on information provided by 425 institutions, evaluating them according to their performance in eight areas: incorporating LGBT issues into formal policies; institutional commitment to supporting LGBT students; academic life; student life; housing; campus safety; counseling and health; and recruitment and retention efforts.

The benchmarks were established by an advisory board made up of Shane L. Windmeyer, Campus Pride’s founder and executive director, Dr. Genny Beeman, director of the Stonewall Center at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and Dr. Susan R. Rankin, a retired education professor at Penn State University.

ILLUSTRATION BY MICHAEL SHIREY

GRAPHIC BY MICHAEL SHIREY

In releasing its newest ratings, Campus Pride named a Top 50 ranking of colleges and universities, a group that includes schools located in 24 of the 50 states. As the accompanying graphic shows, 12 of those states have a greater share of the top 50 than their proportion of the total US population would predict.

Most of the best performing states are those where the most significant advances in LGBT rights overall have been achieved. But the top 50 doesn’t tell the whole story. The ratings assign schools anywhere from one to five stars (the best), and while all of the Top 50 earned five stars, not all of the five-star schools were in the Top 50. Schools in Kansas, Kentucky, and Utah were among the five-star schools that are scattered across the other 24 best performing states as well.

At least one college in another 12 states (and the District of Columbia) scored four or four-and-a-half stars — Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Tennessee, and Virginia.

And another four states — Arkansas, Nebraska, South Carolina, and West Virginia — have at least one school with ratings of three or three-and-a-half stars — the level at which Campus Pride puts a college on its “honor roll.”

Seven states, however, have no school that currently reports pro-LGBT policies that earn them at least three stars — Alabama, Alaska, Mississippi, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Wyoming. And it’s worth noting that, according to the National Center for Educational Statistics, there are nearly 2,900 four-year colleges and another 1,700 two-year colleges in the US, so there are a lot of schools Campus Pride is not yet hearing from (though some schools which participate in its index don’t authorize their data to be made public as 425 of them do). It’s hard to know exactly what to make of the silence from several thousand higher education institutions on their commitment to LGBT students.

“Campus Pride applauds all campuses who have ‘come out’ on the Index, regardless of their rating,” Windmeyer said. “By doing so these campuses are taking active responsibility for their LGBT campus community. The Campus Pride Index grew for the fifth consecutive year, but there are still many, many other colleges and universities who have yet to ‘come out’ for their LGBT students and then take adequate steps to protect and ensure a safe, welcoming learning environment.”

Campus Pride’s Top 50:

ARIZONA
Northern Arizona University

CALIFORNIA
Pomona College
San Diego State University
Stanford University
University of California at Berkeley
University of California at Los Angeles
University of California at Riverside
University of California at Santa Barbara
University of California at Santa Cruz
University of Southern California

CONNECTICUT
Connecticut College

FLORIDA
University of Central Florida

GEORGIA
Emory University

ILLINOIS
Southern Illinois University at Carbondale
University of Chicago
University of Illinois at Chicago

INDIANA
Indiana University

LOUISIANA
Tulane University

MARYLAND
University of Maryland at College Park

MASSACHUSETTS
Amherst College
Harvard University
University of Massachusetts at Amherst

MICHIGAN
University of Michigan

MINNESOTA
Augsburg College
Macalester College
University of Minnesota at Duluth
University of Minnesota at the Twin Cities

MISSOURI
Washington University

NEW HAMPSHIRE
Dartmouth College

NEW JERSEY
Princeton University
Rutgers University

NEW YORK
Cornell University
Ithaca College
Syracuse University

NORTH CAROLINA
Warren Wilson College

OHIO
Oberlin College
Ohio State University

OREGON
Oregon State University
Portland State University
Southern Oregon University
University of Oregon

PENNSYLVANIA
Pennsylvania State University
University of Pennsylvania

RHODE ISLAND
Brown University
University of Rhode Island

VERMONT
University of Vermont

WASHINGTON
Central Washington University
Washington State University
University of Washington

WISCONSIN
University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee

8 Responses to America’s Top 50 LGBT-Friendly Colleges & Universities

  1. OutAndProud August 22, 2014 at 4:57 pm

    This is a way cool list – I was so afraid that "progressive" Bard College in NY would get on it, despite the fact that one of the Deans there told me to deal with my AIDS diagnosis by going to "atone for your sins".

    Reply
  2. re-wording December 3, 2015 at 7:14 am

    Term paper outline writing is an additional type of academic effort that can be done by any student within any curriculum. There is no need to repeat to every student or researcher that importance should be attached to the outline.

    Reply
  3. Assignment Done December 31, 2015 at 5:50 am

    There are a lot of good colleges, universities and group/professional schools in the condition of Iowa. Colleges, for example, Iowa State University (Ames), University of (Iowa City), University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls) are the bigger ones and an aggregate of around 38 colleges and schools all through the state offering degree programs. Iowa, being an exceedingly rural range, has training programs in agronomy, domesticated animals and veterinary, and bio-vitality creation.

    Reply
  4. admissionsconsulting1 July 27, 2016 at 6:17 am

    Your article was very impressive; I really appreciate the research you’ve done and that helps make your article rich. Overall you’ve done great work.

    Reply
  5. sleod March 22, 2017 at 2:28 am

    asdsad

    Reply
  6. sleod March 22, 2017 at 2:29 am

    http://gaycitynews.nyc/

    Reply
  7. sleod March 22, 2017 at 2:30 am

    Colleges and universities students are following the blog introduced concepts. These are all very informative to find university personal statement sample articles and news. That everything much important to gather different stories.

    Reply
  8. RateMyProfessors.com March 25, 2017 at 2:22 am

    Here you can check out and give rating to your colleges ,schools and universities based on the best professors in the university < ahref="https://ratemyprofessorreviews.com/">Rate My Professor

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


nine − eight =