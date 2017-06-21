Apicha Expands in Chinatown; In 2018, Jackson Heights

Apicha Community Health, on June 14, officially opened its expanded facilities at 400 Broadway in Chinatown, more than doubling the number of exam and counseling rooms. The agency provides comprehensive primary care, preventive health services, mental health, and support services, with its core constituencies being Asian and Pacific Islanders, the LGBTQ community, individuals living with and affected by HIV/ AIDS, and other underserved populations.

Declaring, “Health care is a human right, a social justice issue, a racial justice issue, an LGBTQ issue, and an immigrant rights issue,” Apicha CEO Therese R. Rodriguez specifically thanked the H. van Ameringen Foundation and City Councilmembers Margaret Chin, Corey Johnson, and Daniel Dromm for helping the agency put the resources in place for the expansion.

Next spring, Apicha plans to launch a second comprehensive health center in Jackson Heights, Queens.