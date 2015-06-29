A Beautiful Night on the River
Added by Gay City News on June 29, 2015.
Saved under Features
Tags: Andrew McPhail, Andy Praschak, Brad Hoylman, Cyrus Vance Jr., Daniel Dromm, Gale Brewer, Gay Men's Health Crisis, Glennda Testone, Jama Shelton, Jerry Nadler, Joy Tomchin, Kelsey Louie, Kristyn Stolz, LGBT Community Center, Rhonda Harris, Standard Grill, Tom Duane, True Colors Fund, Vincent Maniscalco
Second-floor splash. | DONNA ACETO
PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | The LGBT Community Center has always been able to pinch itself for its good luck in getting stunningly clear weather for its annual Monday evening Garden Party kicking off Pride Week. June 22 proved no exception, as thousands turned out at Pier 84 at West 44th Street for a night of speeches, entertainment, and tastings from some of New York’s most famed restaurants.
Center executive director Glennda Testone (r.) with her partner Jama Shelton, from the True Colors Fund. | DONNA ACETO
Former State Senator Tom Duane, with his successor, Brad Hoylman. | DONNA ACETO
Vincent Maniscalco, chief of staff in City Councilmember Daniel Dromm’s office, with Andy Praschak. | DONNA ACETO
Filmmaker Joy Tomchin. | DONNA ACETO
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer. | DONNA ACETO
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. | DONNA ACETO
Congressmember Jerry Nadler. | DONNA ACETO
The Gay Men’s Health Crisis gang of Kristyn Stolz, Rhonda Harris, Andrew McPhail, and Kelsey Louie . | DONNA ACETO
The Center flies the flag on Pier 84. | DONNA ACETO
A very pumped rep from the Standard Grill. | DONNA ACETO
The Garden Partiers enjoy a beautiful sunset. | DONNA ACETO
