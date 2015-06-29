A Beautiful Night on the River - Gay City News | Gay City News A Beautiful Night on the River - Gay City News | Gay City News
A Beautiful Night on the River

Added by Gay City News on June 29, 2015.
Second-floor splash. | DONNA ACETO

PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO |  The LGBT Community Center has always been able to pinch itself for its good luck in getting stunningly clear weather for its annual Monday evening Garden Party kicking off Pride Week. June 22 proved no exception, as thousands turned out at Pier 84 at West 44th Street for a night of speeches, entertainment, and tastings from some of New York’s most famed restaurants.

Center executive director Glennda Testone (r.) with her partner Jama Shelton, from the True Colors Fund. | DONNA ACETO

Former State Senator Tom Duane, with his successor, Brad Hoylman. | DONNA ACETO

Vincent Maniscalco, chief of staff in City Councilmember Daniel Dromm's office, with Andy Praschak. | DONNA ACETO

Filmmaker Joy Tomchin. | DONNA ACETO

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer. | DONNA ACETO

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. | DONNA ACETO

Congressmember Jerry Nadler. | DONNA ACETO

The Gay Men's Health Crisis gang of Kristyn Stolz, Rhonda Harris, Andrew McPhail, and Kelsey Louie . | DONNA ACETO

The Center flies the flag on Pier 84. | DONNA ACETO

A very pumped rep from the Standard Grill. | DONNA ACETO

The Garden Partiers enjoy a beautiful sunset. | DONNA ACETO

