BREAKING: Stonewall Inn Plaque Ceremony Canceled

Added by Gay City News on July 16, 2013.
Saved under Politics, NYC, PRIDE 2013
The crowd outside the Stonewall Inn during the 2012 LGBT Pride Parade. | MICHAEL LUONGO

BY ANDY HUMM | The Historic Landmarks Preservation Center, the private group controlled by wealthy Democratic donor Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel, abruptly canceled a 3 p.m. ceremony today that was to place one of the group’s round plaques on the Stonewall bar to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Rebellion.

As Gay City News reported yesterday, no veteran of the Stonewall Uprising had been involved in the wording of the plaque or in planning the event and of four or five speakers, none had participated in the uprising.

State Senator Brad Hoylman, who had suggested the idea of marking the Stonewall with a plaque to the group, said, “I hope we can get the process rebooted with community participation and with the veterans themselves.”

Lack of participation by public, vets from 1969 derails commemoration effort

He added, “What I’ve learned is that there isn’t a public process for these plaques. These types of markers are handled by private individuals and it is an area in which the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission should involve themselves. It should not be up to private groups to recognize the city’s cultural and historic landmarks.”

When Gay City News called Diamonstein-Spielvogel for comment, the person who answered the phone said she was not available and hung up as I tried to leave a message.

  1. dmarie July 17, 2013 at 2:18 pm

    I'm shocked that Christine Quinn isn't there taking credit for the uprising and taking advantage of the photo opportunity. Then she can sell the building to her campaign supporters

  2. Matt July 30, 2013 at 7:22 am

    Update please!

  3. MJJ July 31, 2013 at 8:03 pm

    That place is a dump anyway.

    • lvb August 2, 2013 at 6:32 pm

      You have no pride or sense of history. Those who feel the way you do are bound to make the same dumb mistakes again instead of learning from them.

  4. lvb August 2, 2013 at 6:32 pm

    I do not understand this. IT has been my understanding that the Sonewall Inn is a National HIstoric site and therefore is under the control of the Park Service et al. SO if this is true –then how did someone

  5. mightystudent.com August 15, 2013 at 11:57 pm

    boo this should not happen . what happen with equality and democracy fixed this

  6. QmmMovers September 13, 2017 at 10:44 am

