Bronx LGBTQ-Friendly Senior Housing Breaks Ground

Added by paul on May 24, 2018.
SAGE CEO Michael Adams, flanked by Maria Cuomo Cole, the board chair of HELP USA and the sister of Governor Andrew Cuomo. | DONNA ACETO

BY DONNA ACETO & PAUL SCHINDLER | In a May 17 ceremony that brought together officials from the state, city, and the Bronx as well as from SAGE, Services and Advocacy for GLBT Elders, and HELP USA, a housing developer that works in under-served communities, ground was broken on the Crotona Senior Residences, an 84-unit LGBTQ-friendly facility where 26 residences will be reserved for elders, 62 and older, who have been homeless.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. | DONNA ACETO

The $41.4 million project in the Bronx’s Tremont neighborhood is financed with $18.2 million made available through New York State Homes and Community Renewal, $10 million from the New York City retirement system, $10.2 million from New York City Housing Preservation and Development, and $600,000 each from Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr., and out gay City Councilmember Ritchie Torres.

Alphonso David, Governor Andrew Cuomo’s out gay counsel. | DONNA ACETO

Michael Adams, SAGE’s CEO, said, “Crotona Senior Residences will provide crucial housing and supportive services to the many older New Yorkers who are in desperate need of an affordable place to live. SAGE is thrilled to break ground on this development with our partners, HELP USA, and all of our supporters. Finding welcoming housing is one of the most difficult challenges faced by our LGBT elders.”

Shovels are in the ground for the Crotona Senior Residences. | DONNA ACETO

