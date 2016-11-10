Center Honors Women of Impact

PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | In a splashy celebration at Capitale on the Bowery November 5, the LGBT Community Center held its 19th annual Women’s Event honoring community members making a difference.

The evening recognized contemporary artist Mickalene Thomas with the Center’s Community Impact Award, Alison Smith, a senior vice president at BMI with its Corporate Impact Award, and actress Debi Mazar (“Younger,” “Entourage”) with its Ally Award.