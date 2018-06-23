A Day of Pride, Defiance, and Pageantry on Friday

PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | Friday, June 22 saw three major events on the eve of Pride Weekend in Manhattan. In the afternoon, transgender and gender non-conforming New Yorkers and their allies gathered at the Hudson River piers for Trans Day of Action for Social and Economic Justice. Later, the annual Pride Rally took place at Christopher Park, site of the Stonewall National Monument, and as dusk appeared the Drag March reached Sheridan Square from the East Village.

Trans Day of Action for Social and Economic Justice

The Pride Rally

The Drag March