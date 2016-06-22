Does the Garden Party Have A Perfect Sunny Records? - Gay City News | Gay City News Does the Garden Party Have A Perfect Sunny Records? - Gay City News | Gay City News
Does the Garden Party Have A Perfect Sunny Records?

Added by paul on June 22, 2016.
NYC
State Supreme Court Justice Doris Ling-Cohan, who in 2005 issued a pro-marriage equality ruling overruled the following year by the State Court of Appeals. | DONNA ACETO

PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | From the very best recollections here at Gay City News, the annual Garden Party hosted by the LGBT Community Center on the Monday prior to the big Pride March always enjoys good weather. This year, on June 20 — the longest day of the year — the Center’s luck held out, making for a gorgeous party at Hudson River Park’s Pier 84 in Midtown, with prime Manhattan restaurants offering tastings to go with cocktails, entertainment, and remarks by community leaders and elected officials.

Community Center executive director Glennda Testone. | DONNA ACETO

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer with Andy Praschak. | DONNA ACETO

Former State Senator Tom Duane with Erik Bottcher, chief of staff to City Councilmember Corey Johnson. | DONNA ACETO

PHOTO BY DONNA ACETO

Johanne Morne, director of planning and policy at the New York State Department of Health AIDS Institute. | DONNA ACETO

Leah Dindial (speaking) and Andrea Torres, winners of scholarships from the Imperial Court of New York. | DONNA ACCETO

PHOTO BY DONNA ACEOO

New York State Attorney General Eric Scheiderman. | DONNA ACETO

Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum (r.) of Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, with Rabbi Rachel Weiss and her wife, Julia Tauber (r.). | DONNA ACETO

PHOTO BY DONNA ACETO

Louis Bradbury and Kenneth Quay. | DONNA ACETO

PHOTO BY DONNA ACETO.

Alphonso David, council to Governor Andrew Cuomo. | DONNA ACETO

PHOTO BY DONNA ACETO

PHOTO BY DONNA ACETO

