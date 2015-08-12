Haul of Nearly $11,000 for Ron Johnson, Anti-Gay Wisconsin Senator, at Reisner-Weiderpass Bash
BY DUNCAN OSBORNE | A host and guests at a fundraiser held in a Central Park South penthouse owned by embattled real estate developers Ian Reisner and Mati Weiderpass (see Editor’s note below regarding Weiderpass’ role in this event) donated at least $10,600 to Republican Ron Johnson, a right-wing US senator from Wisconsin who faces a 2016 challenge from Democrat Russ Feingold.
Reisner, who is gay, gave Johnson $2,700, the maximum allowed under federal election law. Reisner, who has otherwise largely supported Democrats, gave $2,700 to Hillary Clinton on June 15.
Other donors who maxed out at the Johnson event were Ken Mehlman, a longtime Republican Party operative who is also gay, and Sam Domb, a longtime Reisner business associate. Domb owns the property that houses the Out NYC, Reisner’s Midtown hotel.
Gay hoteliers hustle for right-wing Republican over veteran progressive Russ Feingold
Other donors included Jonathan Canno, a founding trustee of the Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR), who gave $1,000, and Tzvi Odzer, who gave $1,500 and was described as an “entrepreneur” in a press release about the fundraiser. There may have been other donors who made additional donations at the April 14 fundraiser.
The hosts and the guests were supporting Johnson because of the senator’s support for Israel and his views on the Middle East, according to the press release, which described those in attendance as “a bipartisan group of Jewish business leaders –– both committed Republicans and several traditionally aligned with Democrats.” The agreement on Iran’s nuclear weapons program, which was announced in July but still faces congressional review, was also mentioned.
“I saw up close the death and devastation of radical Islam at Ground Zero on the evening of September 11, 2001,” Reisner said in the press release. “I don’t want to see New Yorkers once again incinerated by Islamic extremists from the Middle East.”
The Out NYC and Reisner’s properties in the Pines on Fire Island came under boycott after the New York Times reported that he held an April 20 fundraiser for Republican Ted Cruz, a Texas senator and candidate for the Republican nomination for president. (This reporter has supported the boycott and played a role in organizing it.) The community objected to Reisner and Weiderpass, who is also an owner of Out NYC, taking money from their LGBT customers and giving it to anti-LGBT right-wingers.
After their April 20 meeting with Cruz, Reisner donated $2,700 to his campaign, but asked that the money be returned after an outcry over the donation. Federal Election Commission records confirm that Reisner’s donation was made and then returned.
Cruz and Johnson are associated with the Tea Party movement and are anti-LGBT. Both oppose same-sex marriage and both voted against the Employment Non-Discrimination Act (ENDA) in 2013. ENDA, which barred employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, had broad support in polls.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation’s largest LGBT political group, gave Johnson a zero ranking out of a possible 100 in the 113th Congress and a 15 out of a possible 100 in the 112th Congress. Feingold, who served three terms in the Senate beginning in 1993, had rankings from HRC in the high 80s and low 90s during his final six years in office.
Johnson beat Feingold in 2010, taking 52 percent of the vote to Feingold’s 47 percent to first win the Senate seat. Wisconsin has since elected Tammy Baldwin, an out lesbian, to the US Senate. The state’s conservative governor, Scott Walker, was elected in 2010, survived a recall in 2012, and was reelected in 2014. President Barack Obama won Wisconsin by wide margins in 2008 and 2012.
As of the end of June, Johnson reported $3.1 million in net contributions, with $2.8 million in cash on hand. Feingold reported $2.3 million in net contributions, with $2 million in cash on hand.
Apparently aware that Wisconsin voters may have shifted in their views, Johnson has since softened his anti-marriage rhetoric.
“I’m pretty traditional guy, almost 60 years old,” Johnson said during a 2014 appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box. “I think marriage is between a man and a woman. But again if the voters decide that they want gay marriage I’m not going to oppose it.”
This year, he voted for an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would extend federal benefits to the same-sex spouses of veterans. The amendment failed. Johnson told Roll Call that this was “recognizing the reality of the situation” under federal law since the US Supreme Court required the federal government to recognize same-sex marriages in its 2013 ruling in Windsor v. US.
“It’s basically current law,” Johnson said. “The Supreme Court ruled that same-sex couples qualify for federal benefits. I think it’s putting veterans, who are legally married in a state where it’s legal [then] move to another one, that’s unequal treatment under the law and puts our veterans in a tough position.”
While not a sponsor of the Student Non-Discrimination Act (SNDA), which would ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools, in July, Johnson voted in favor of an amendment that would have added SNDA’s provisions to another piece of Senate legislation. The amendment was rejected.
Reisner did not respond to requests for comment. Editor’s note: During the week after this story was published online, Weiderpass, who had not originally responded to a request for comment, contacted Gay City News to say that he was not a host of the fundraiser and did not attend it, explaining he had been aware that it was held in “another apartment” in the building where he lives. Despite the fact that the invitation to the event lists the apartment Weiderpass shares with Reisner as the location of the event, Weiderpass asserts it took place at another address where he is not an owner.
Thank you for the incredible amount of information and concise you always bring to your reporting. Always learn something from you Duncan.
Great reporting! Thank u Duncan!
Great job about some genuinely repellent people. Thank you Duncan.
"Repellent" doesn't begin to describe them. Unfortunately, any truly accurate description would violate Godwin's Law.
Wow! They're not even pretending to give %^#$ that he's a homophobic bigot this time. Or even playing like they didn't know. Clearly, they don't care at all. And it's pretty clear that they never did. THIS is where your money is going if you stay at the Out Hotel or patronize and of their Fire Island Pines establishments: STRAIGHT INTO THE HANDS OF HOMOPHOBES!
My partner and I had plans to go this year to New York the Hotel and Fire Island! I cancelled all and am going to somewhere less homophobic! Maybe Kentucky!
Keep up the excellent work on this. Much appreciated.
["This reporter has supported the boycott and played a role in organizing it."]
And you were wrong for doing so!!
Once again I suspect your using LGBT concerns as a smokescreen for an ulterior motive: Reisner and Weiderpass are Republicans and you don't like that. Tough. You could care less that the topic of discussion at the dinner invite was on national security and foreign policy supporting Israel, [which BTW the Obamination regime has done everything it can to throw our ally under the Iranian islamo/nazi bus],
They didn't donate money to Johnson in support of any anti-LGBT views on his part. Which you are trying to make it sound like they did. But a token donation expressing support for Johnson's commitment to Israel and America's national security.
Did you ever donate money to Obama?
If you did, then you donated money in support of the Islamist agenda against America!!!
I'm glad on my mini-vacation to NYC and Fireisland this summer, had money to spend at the Out hotel and the sharegurl hotel at the pines.
It IS possible to support ISRAEL without supporting homophobia. These people need to know the difference. In fact pro Israel LGBT should find and COURT pro Israel candidates who are also pro LGBT . Part of the problems is the anti-Israel sentiment has chased demonized liberal progressive pro LGBT supporters who happen to support Israel too – by attacking in the most undignified way = pretending it is an anomaly when it is NOT. It is possible to support Israel the country and NOT its administration. It is possible to be pro Israel and LGBT. It is possible to be a Jew and LGBT who supports Israel. But many seem to think it is one or another, falling into the conservative trap of alienation. Many have allowed the Boehner tactic to work – where he worked very hard to alienate Democratic and progressive Jews. He was successful with many – baiting with the Israel issue. Even some of my really good friends turned away from Democratic and progressive support because of Israel bashing . These guys seem to have fallen into that slot. Of course they can support Israel but they should have worked harder to help find, nurture and court non homophobic candidates to support – who also support Israel.
