Holiday Twists from Gay Against Guns, Rise and Resist

PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | In a series of appearances around the city in the days leading up to Christmas, Gays Against Guns, the activist group that grew up in the wake of the Orlando Pulse nightclub murders in June 2016, did some holiday caroling with a “twist.” In Bryant Park on December 22, the group and its Sing Out Louise singers, in Santa caps, offered up subservice lyrics.

Activists “reinterpret” classic carols, make clear what they want for Christmas

The day before, at Trump International Hotel in Columbus Circle, Rise and Resist, born out of Donald Trump’s 2016 victory, in a “Merry Resistment” event, declared impeachment and much more were what they wanted for Christmas.