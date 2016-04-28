Honoring Mary-Louise Parker, Center Raises Over $1 Million
The Center’s Glennda Testone with honoree Mary-Louise Parker and Cynthia Nixon. | ALLYSON HOWARD PHOTOGRAPHY
PHOTO ESSAY BY ALLYSON HOWARD PHOTOGRAPHY | In a splashy April 14 gala at Cipriani Wall Street, the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Community Center raised more than $1 million while honoring Mary-Louise Parker, its board president Timothy Chow, and BNY Mellon.
Parker is known for her roles in Showtime’s “Weeds,” the films “Fried Green Tomatoes” and “Boys on the Side,” TV’s “West Wing,” and the HBO adaptation of “Angels in America,” for which she won an Emmy. She won the 2001 Tony Award for her performance in “Proof” on Broadway.
Glennda Testone with Klaus Biesenbach, director of MoMA PS1 Queens, singer Michael Stipe, honoree Timothy Chow, who is president of the Center’s board, and event planner and model Eric Rutherford. | ALLYSON HOWARD PHOTOGRAPHY
During remarks at the dinner, Glennda Testone, the Center’s executive director, said, “We’re incredibly grateful for the growing support of our new programs that tackle pressing issues, like LGBT youth substance use and the staggering inequality and economic disparity experienced by our transgender brothers and sisters. It’s so inspiring to see hundreds of people come together every year to send a clear message that we will not rest until we achieve equality and justice for all.”
Stylist and fashion consultant Stacy London and Whoopi Goldberg. | ALLYSON HOWARD PHOTOGRAPY
Stylist Mary Alice Stephenson, Meredith Koop who has served as shopper in chief for First Lady Michelle Obama, Jenna Lyons, the president of J. Crew, and Lyons’ partner, jewelry entrepreneur Courtney Crangi. | ALLYSON HOWARD PHOTOGRAPHY
State Senator Brad Hoylman. | ALLYSON HOWARD PHOTOGRAPHY
Johann Shudlick, a leader of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Network at Goldman Sachs. | ALLYSON HOWARD PHOTOGRAPHY
The crowd at Cipriani Wall Street. | ALLYSON HOWARD PHOTOGRAPHY
