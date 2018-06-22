Javier Muñoz’s Proud Night at Gracie Mansion
First Lady Chirlane McCray presents Javier Muñoz the mayoral proclamation of “Javier Muñoz Day.” | DONNA ACETO
PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | Even with Mayor Bill de Blasio a no-show at his annual Pride Celebration at Gracie Mansion — the crisis precipitated by President Donald Trump at the southern border took him to Texas — the June 21 event remained festive, with First Lady Chirlane McCray stepping up to host.
Javier Muñoz. | DONNA ACETO
A highlight of summer’s first night was a mayoral proclamation of June 21 as “Javier Muñoz Day,” in honor of the out gay, HIV-positive Broadway actor who for 18 months until early this year was the lead actor in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton,” after the show’s creator left the role.
Javier Muñoz and his mother. | DONNA ACETO
Tyler Clementi Foundation board member Kevin Carroll, Joe Soranno, Tyler’s mother Jane Clementi, and Matt Dolloff. | DONNA ACETO
Upper East Side State Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright, former State Senator Tom Duane, Judith Kasen-Windsor, Edie Windsor’s surviving spouse, and City Human Rights Commission chair Carmelyn P. Malalis. | DONNA ACETO
David Hansell, the commissioner of the city Administration for Children’s Services, and his partner Rob Cimino. | DONNA ACETO
Amit Paley, CEO of the Trevor Project, and Erik Bottcher, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson’s chief of staff. | DONNA ACETO
Transgender activist Chelle Lhuillier. | DONNA ACETO
Erin Drinkwater, assistant deputy commissioner of the city’s Human Resources Administration. | DONNA ACETO
DJ Mary Mac entertained the crowd. | DONNA ACETO
Guests Steven and Dushawn, who said they “support the mayor.” | DONNA ACETO