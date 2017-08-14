Latex Ball Draws Thousands

Several thousand party enthusiasts gathered on the evening of July 29 at Terminal Five on West 56th Street for the 27th annual Latex Ball, the world’s largest celebration of the House and Ball community.

Fashion models and designers, photographers, and members of the House and Ball scene gathered for a night of competitions, sexual health messages, and HIV testing — all to benefit Gay Men’s Health Crisis and more than 20 other community-based health organizations.

The theme this year was “Unleash Your Muse.” (Photos courtesy of GMHC)