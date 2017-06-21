At Macy's, Comptroller Honors Pride - Gay City News | Gay City News At Macy's, Comptroller Honors Pride - Gay City News | Gay City News
At Macy’s, Comptroller Honors Pride

Added by paul on June 21, 2017.
Saved under Features
Comptroller Scott Stringer listens as Sue Wicks accepts her honor.

PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | In a June 20 bash at Macy’s in Herald Square, City Comptroller marked LGBTQ Pride Month by honoring Sue Wicks, a former New York Liberty player who was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013; the Hetrick-Martin Institute (see related story on HMI); Luis Mancheno, a board member of Equality New York; and the cast of Oxygen TV’s “Strut.”

Thomas Krever, CEO of the Hetrick-Martin Institute.

Equality New York board member Luis Mancheno.


Comptroller Scott Stringer acknowledges cast members from Oxygen TV’s “Strut.”

 

