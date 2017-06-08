March for Chechnya on June 11 in West Village - Gay City News | Gay City News March for Chechnya on June 11 in West Village - Gay City News | Gay City News
March for Chechnya on June 11 in West Village

Added by paul on June 8, 2017.
A banner at the start of a march in Brighton Beach last month that aimed to bring attention to the anti-gay crackdown in Chechnya. | ANDY HUMM

Branden Hayward of Rise and Resist is organizing a Solidarity March for Chechnya, a Muslim majority part of Russia, where gay men are being rounded up by government forces and killed. The march on Sunday, June 11 starts at noon on the Christopher Street pier and ends in Union Square. Hayward said the group aims to draw attention to the persecution there and help the Rainbow Railroad that is aiding Chechen gays. “I have a deep-rooted passion for people who don’t have a voice,” he said.

