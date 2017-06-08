March for Truth and Against Guns
Public Advocate Letitia James with “Hamilton” star Javier Muñoz at the March for Truth.
PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | Saturday, June 3 saw two gatherings of protesters in the immediate vicinity of the Brooklyn Bridge — one a grassroots coalition of groups demanding an independent investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and ties to Donald Trump and his campaign.
Some signs at the March for Truth pointed to President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord.
That group gathered in Foley Square on Saturday morning. Later, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America held its fifth annual Brooklyn Bridge March, from the Korean War Memorial in Cadman Plaza to Lower Manhattan.
Gays Against Guns joined the Moms Demand Action march over the Brooklyn Bridge.
Just hours after that gathering, President Trump, responding to the terror attack in London, tweeted, “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That’s because they used knives and a truck!”
Attention also focused on new questions surrounding the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
New York Congressmember Nydia Velázquez was among the elected officials on hand for the Moms Demand Action March.