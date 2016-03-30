NYPD Releases Suspect Photos, Video in Stonewall Rape

BY PAUL SCHINDLER | Police have released photos and surveillance video of the suspect wanted in the March 26 rape of a 25-year-old transgender woman at the Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street.

The NYPD described the suspect as an Hispanic man 35 to 45 years old, standing 5’9’’ to 5’11” and weighing about 250 pounds, with a goatee and wearing a shiny gray suit.

According to police, the suspect, at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday night, barged in on the woman, who was occupying a single-occupancy bathroom, claiming he needed to wash his hands. The victim told officials that he then groped and sexually assaulted her.

The New York Post reports that police sources told the newspaper that full surveillance video –– not released in its entirety –– shows the suspect following the victim into the bathroom, where he spent about eight minutes before exiting. The video released by the NYPD shows the suspect leaving the bathroom with a drink in hand and standing outside the door. According to the Post, police sources said the suspect then went back inside the bathroom.

After the suspect departed the Stonewall, the victim contacted friends and also phoned 911, and was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital for treatment.

On March 29, Robert Boyce, the NYPD’s chief of detectives, said, “People inside the Stonewall know him. We hope to have him identified in the next coming days.”

Speaking to reporters the day before, Mayor Bill de Blasio commented, “Look, it’s a very disturbing incident taking place in a site that’s very important historically and where something good happened in terms of creating more opportunity for people to live their lives.”

In a written statement, also on March 28, the seven-member LGBT Caucus of the New York City Council said, “We are outraged by reports of a sexual assault that occurred at the Stonewall Inn late Saturday evening. We applaud the NYPD for its swift action in seeking the suspect and urge anyone with information about this crime to come forward immediately. New York City has zero tolerance for sexual assault, and this crime will not go unanswered.”

The NYPD handbill about the crime lists Detective Matthew Monahan, at 212-860-6857, as the contact for anyone with information. The public can also call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-8477 or, for Spanish, 888-577-4782, or submit tips at nypdcrimestoppers.com or via text to 274637, and then enter TIP577.