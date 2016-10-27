The Pleasure and Power of the Body

BY STEPHANIE BUHMANN | In their first joint exhibition since announcing dual representation of Carolee Schneemann in 2015, Galerie Lelong and P•P•O•W present this influential feminist artist by pulling together examples of her critical but lesser-known works from the 1980s, ’90s, and today.

Born in 1939, Schneemann has long been known for her discourses on the body, sexuality, and gender. Though trained as a painter, her oeuvre encompasses a variety of media, including filmmaking and performance, among others. Last year, Schneemann told the Huffington Post she is “interested in sensuous pleasure and the power of the naked body as an active image rather than the same old, pacified, immobilized, historicized body.”

In these two particular exhibitions, Schneemann focuses on representations of the body in captivity, utilizing visualizations of repressed histories of control and confinement.

At P•P•O•W, for example, Exhibit A presents the rarely seen “Known/ Unknown: Plague Column” (1995-1996), an installation which combines collage, sculptures, wall texts, photographs, and video. The latter is looped, showing enlarged permutated cancer cells and juxtaposing these with grids of religious icons.

Meanwhile, at Galerie Lelong, Exhibit B entails two films by Schneemann: “Precarious” (2009) and “Devour” (2003), as well as works on paper (“Caged Cats”).