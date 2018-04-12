Point Foundation Honors Ronan Farrow

BY PAUL SCHINDLER | At a splashy April 10 fundraiser at the Plaza Hotel, the Point Foundation, the nation’s largest scholarship fund for LGBTQ college students, honored journalist Ronan Farrow, who last October broke open the Harvey Weinstein scandal with investigative reporting he published in The New Yorker.

In his remarks at the Plaza, Farrow made explicit mention of something that has long bubbled beneath the surface in public discussion about him, namely that he is “part of the LGBT community.” Five years ago, the New York Post’s Page Six quoted a friend of Farrow’s describing him as sexually active with both men and women, but in his remarks this week he did not specify whether he views himself as gay, bisexual, or in some other fashion.

Farrow made the remark while talking about “some of the journalism I’ve been most proud to be involved… a series of reports I did highlighting the challenges transgender Americans face in different walks of life.”

He continued, “Being a part of the LGBT community… which recognized that reporting I was doing early on and elevated it, and has been such a stalwart source of support through the sexual assault reporting I did involving survivors who felt equally invisible… that has been an incredible source of strength for me.”

Farrow, while noting how improved the media’s coverage of the LGBTQ community has become, said, “But the truth is, in reporting these stories, you realize we’re the end of the beginning, not the beginning of the end.”

Actor and singer Larua Benanti, a Tony Award-winner for the 2008 revival of “Gypsy,” was also honored by Point.