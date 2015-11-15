Prayers, Love for Paris Fill Washington Square Park - Gay City News | Gay City News Prayers, Love for Paris Fill Washington Square Park - Gay City News | Gay City News
Prayers, Love for Paris Fill Washington Square Park

Added by paul on November 15, 2015.
Breaking News, International
PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | In the 24 hours after at least 129 people were killed in Paris in coordinated terrorist attacks for which ISIS has claimed responsibility, thousands surged into Manhattan’s Washington Square Park to show support for the people of France and to mourn those lost. For the most part, the gathering was quiet, except for when the crowd raised their fists and sang La Marseillaise, the French national anthem.

