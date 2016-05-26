Pride Prom!
PHOTO ESSAY BY MICHAEL SHAIN | The Queens Museum played host to a citywide Pride Prom on May 24 sponsored by Queens City Councilmember Julissa Ferreras-Copeland (seen at bottom with her out gay colleague Daniel Dromm) , Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito (below, addressing the assembled guests), and the Hispanic Federation. The evening included drag performances, prizes, and lots to eat!
LGBT PRIDE!
