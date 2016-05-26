Pride Prom! - Gay City News | Gay City News Pride Prom! - Gay City News | Gay City News
PRIDE PROM blue glasses isPHOTO ESSAY BY MICHAEL SHAIN | The Queens Museum played host to a citywide Pride Prom on May 24 sponsored by Queens City Councilmember Julissa Ferreras-Copeland (seen at bottom with her out gay colleague Daniel Dromm) , Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito (below, addressing the assembled guests), and the Hispanic Federation. The evening included drag performances, prizes, and lots to eat!

PRIDE PROM eyes matter is

PRIDE PROM mark-viverito IS

PRIDE PROM queen and court IS

PRIDE PROM im here IS

PRIDE PROM green streak IS

PRIDE PROM stringy balloons IS

PRIDE PROM dromm ferreras-copeland IS

2 Responses to Pride Prom!

  1. Sun in 7th house June 10, 2016 at 6:07 pm

    LGBT PRIDE!

    Reply
  2. showbox app May 17, 2017 at 5:24 am

