Queer Film Pops Its New York Cherry

BY MICHAEL SHIREY | Manhattan’s Pride Week kicked off on June 19 with OutCinema — a collaboration of NewFest New York City’s LGBTQ film festival and Heritage of Pride. This year’s screening, at Chelsea’s SVA Theatre, was “Cherry Pop,” a hilarious new comedy about a newbie drag queen and all the drama she faces the night of her first gig. Directed by Assaad Yacoub, the cast was filled with drag queen royalty, including Bob the Drag Queen, Detox, Tempest DuJour, and Latrice Royale.

Gay City News caught up with a few of the queens and other guests before the screening, and asked them some questions about the movie, as well as what they were looking forward to at this year’s Pride.

Alexis Michelle, one of the contestants on this year’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” said she was excited that Pride was “a march again, and not just a parade.”

Lars Berge, who plays “the cherry” drag queen expressed how much he loved working with and getting to know “all of these beautiful queens, obviously.”

Tempest DuJour, a veteran queen in the movie, seconded that sentiment saying “So many amazing, talented, beautiful people all in one space.” She also expressed hope that this Pride the community would be less concerned about labels and focus more on our humanity.

Director Yacoub was glowing with pride and had nothing but good things to say about this cast, stating how much he loved working with the girls — that it was like an all-day comedy fest.

Detox, who plays another of the veteran queens in “Cherry Pop,” stressed that, given the current political climate, it is more important now than ever that we be loud, proud, and in the forefront of media.

“I’m excited to continue to be a thorn in the ass of American society,” Detox boasted.

Bob the Drag Queen, the MC of “Cherry Pop” and winner of season eight of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” could not have been more excited about his first full-length feature film, being on set, and working with other artists whose work he respects.

“Pride is such an exciting time of the year every year,” Bob told Gay City News. “I just love Pride — I love the happiness. I love the joy. There are some people in the world who only get to be out once a year.”

As for the season nine queen, he was torn between Peppermint and Sasha Valor, saying “I want New York City to have another win!”

“Cherry Pop” will be available on video-on-demand this fall.