Rain Can’t Drown Pride In Jackson Heights
PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | Despite a heavy cloud cover and periodic downpours, the LGBT community and its allies turned out in force on Sunday, June 5 for the 24th annual Queens Pride Parade and Festival. The parade kicked off at noon from 89th Street and 37th Avenue, proceeding to the site of the afternoon festival at 75th Street and 37th Road. This year’s grand marshals were Jessica Stern, the executive director of Outright Action International, City Councilmember Julissa Ferreras-Copeland, who represents Corona and East Elmhurst, and the AIDS Center of Queens County. The annual event grew up out of activism sparked by the 1990 gay-bashing murder of Julio Rivera in Jackson Heights.
Grand marshal Jessica Stern, executive director of OutRight Action International, with her stepmom Heather and dad Allan Stern.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and wife Chirlane McCray are joined by Councilmembers Daniel Dromm and Jimmy Van Bramer and Public Advocate Letitia James.
Councilmembers Rosie Mendez and Corey Johnson.
The AIDS Center of Queens County was one of the parade’s grand marshals.
Longtime marriage equality activist Sheila Marino-Thomas.
Denny Meyer, founder of the American Veterans for Equal Rights/ New York.
Elana Redfield and Erin Drinkwater.
