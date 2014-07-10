Rally Opens Pride Weekend With Eclectic Line-Up
PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | For the second year in a row, the NYC Pride Rally was held at Pier 26 on the Hudson River in Tribeca. The event this year, held Friday evening, June 27, included a wide array of activists and entertainers, including actress and activist Laverne Cox (Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black”), who was one of the Pride March grand marshals on June 29 and was introduced by Susan Sarandon, Cox’s fellow grand marshal Rea Carey, the executive director of the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force, singer Demi Lovato, who appeared at the Pier Dance two nights later, Iraq war veteran, author, and activist Rob Smith (“Closets, Combat, and Coming Out”), and entertainer Sharon Needles.
The rally crowd.
Laverne Cox.
Susan Sarandon.
Demi Lovato.
Rob Smith.
Sharon Needles.
Betty Who.
Carl Siciliano, executive director of the Ali Forney Center.
James Krellenstein of ACT UP.
Rea Carey
Well-Strung’s cellist Daniel Shevlin.
Stonewall veterans Bruce Foley and Danny Garvey.
Jacob Rudolph, a University of Miami sophomore and a Point Foundation scholar.
Judah Gavra.
Donna Redd, executive director of S.i.S.T.A.H.
