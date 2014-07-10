Rally Opens Pride Weekend With Eclectic Line-Up - Gay City News | Gay City News Rally Opens Pride Weekend With Eclectic Line-Up - Gay City News | Gay City News
Rally Opens Pride Weekend With Eclectic Line-Up

PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO |  For the second year in a row, the NYC Pride Rally was held at Pier 26 on the Hudson River in Tribeca. The event this year, held Friday evening, June 27, included a wide array of activists and entertainers, including actress and activist Laverne Cox (Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black”), who was one of the Pride March grand marshals on June 29 and was introduced by Susan Sarandon, Cox’s fellow grand marshal Rea Carey, the executive director of the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force, singer Demi Lovato, who appeared at the Pier Dance two nights later, Iraq war veteran, author, and activist Rob Smith (“Closets, Combat, and Coming Out”), and entertainer Sharon Needles.

IS ACETO RALLY crowd

The rally crowd.

 

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox.

 

Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon.

 

 

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato.

Rob Smith, Afganistan Vet and author

Rob Smith.

Sharon Needles

Sharon Needles.

 

IS ACETO RALLY betty who 3

Betty Who.

Carl Siciliano, Ali Fornay Ctr

Carl Siciliano, executive director of the Ali Forney Center.

 

 

James Krellenstein, ACT Up

James Krellenstein of ACT UP.

Rea Carey, NGLTF

Rea Carey

 

 

 

 

ACETO RALLY Cellist from Well Strung

Well-Strung’s cellist Daniel Shevlin.

Bruce Foley and Danny Garvey, Stonewall Vets

Stonewall veterans Bruce Foley and Danny Garvey.

 

 

Jacob Rudolph

Jacob Rudolph, a University of Miami sophomore and a Point Foundation scholar.

ACETO RALLY Judah Gavrah (I think, def Judah)

Judah Gavra.

 

Donna Redd, SISTAH

Donna Redd, executive director of S.i.S.T.A.H.

 

 

IS ACETO RALLY crowd at dusk

 

 

 

