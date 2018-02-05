Tennessee at the Morgan
Added by paul on February 5, 2018.
Saved under Gallery, Around Town, Features
Tags: Tennessee Williams, Miriam Hopkins, Marlon Brando, The Glass Menagerie, Morgan Library, “A Streetcar Named Desire", Laurette Taylor, ‘The Night of the Iguana”, Hotel Elysée, Carolyn Vega, “Sweet Bird of Youth”
Irving Penn’s 1951 photo portrait of Tennessee Williams. | COURTESY: MORGAN LIBRARY
BY DAVID NOH |
The ultimate gay drama queen’s world revealed
TENNESSEE WILLIAMS: NO REFUGE BUT WRITING | Morgan Library, 225 Madison Ave. at 36th St. | Through May 13: Tue.-Thu., 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. | $20; $13 for seniors & students at morgan.org
Williams (r.) with his longtime lover Frank Merlo. | COURTESY: MORGAN LIBRARY
Karl Malden, Marlon Brandon, Kim Hunter, and Vivian Leigh in rehearsal for the 1947 Broadway production of “Streetcar Named Desire.” | COURTESY: MORGAN LIBRARY
Williams’ self-portrait. | COURTESY: MORGAN LIBRARY
An early, signed incarnation of “The Glass Menagerie.” | COURTESY: MORGAN LIBRARY