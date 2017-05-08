Trans Woman’s Death Ruled a Homicide

BY PAUL SCHINDLER | The New York City medical examiner has ruled that a transgender woman who died on May 4, nine days after being found unconscious and unresponsive in Chelsea, was the victim of a homicide.

The woman, who sources tell Gay City News was 59 but who has not yet been named by the police, was found on the street at 343 Seventh Avenue, between 29th and 30th Streets, at about 10:30 p.m. on April 25, at the time the apparent victim of head trauma. EMS transported her from the scene to Bellevue Hospital.

In an email statement on May 7, Julie Bolcer, a spokesperson for the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner, wrote, “The ME examined the decedent today. The cause of death is complications of blunt impact injury of head. The manner of death is homicide.”

According to Bolcer, “Police may release additional information, but it does not appear the decedent has been identified yet.”

Victim found unconscious in Chelsea; woman’s identity not yet announced

In a May 4 written statement, the NYPD’s Office of Deputy Commissioner for Public Information, wrote, “The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.”

The NYPD – which has not provided additional information since the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide – last week said an investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

At the time the woman’s death was announced, Corey Johnson, the out gay city councilmember who represents Chelsea, released a statement saying, “I am saddened and angered to learn that a transgender woman who was found by paramedics with head injuries in Chelsea has passed away. The NYPD assures me that a swift and thorough investigation is taking place to determine the cause of death. If criminality is involved, all resources must be deployed to apprehend the person or persons responsible. There must be zero tolerance for acts of violence, particularly against transgender individuals, who are disproportionately targeted by hate crimes and discrimination.”

Shelby Chestnut, director of community organizing and public advocacy at the New York City Anti-Violence Project, released a statement saying, “In these tragic moments we must remember it’s on all of New York to ensure we end violence against LGBTQ people, especially transgender women of color. Our city must be a welcoming place for everyone and we must look out for each other.”

People with information about the woman’s injuries can contact the NYPPD at 800-577-8477 or in Spanish at 888-577-4782.