Transgender Legal Defense Honors Freedom

Added by paul on June 21, 2017.
Janet Mock with Jillian Weiss. | GERARD H. GASKIN

The Manhattan Penthouse on Lower Fifth Avenue was the venue June 8 for the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund’s 12th annual Freedom Awards. The evening honored Governor Andrew Cuomo, in recognition of his work on behalf of transgender rights — with the nation’s first executive directive interpreting sex discrimination protections to protect trans people — marriage equality, gun safety, and a living wage.

Alphonso David addresses the crowd as TLDEF executive director Jillian Weiss looks on. | GERARD H. GASKIN

Cuomo’s out gay counsel Alphonso David accepted the award on the governor’s behalf. TLDEF also honored the law firms Cleary Gottlieb and BakerHostetler for their support with transgender rights litigation. Writer, TV host, and trans advocate Janet Mock hosted the evening.

Jillian Weiss (right) with Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, and Weingarten’s partner, Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum of Congregation Beit Simchat Torah. | GERARD H. GASKIN

