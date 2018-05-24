Trump Jeered in Hometown Return

PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | In his first visit to New York City since December 2 of last year, President Donald Trump on May 23 met a throng of protesters — including immigration rights activists and members of Rise and Resist, Gays Against Guns, Revolting Lesbians, and Refuse Fascism — as he arrived at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on Madison Avenue for a fundraiser.

Curiously, though the State Republican Party was holding its annual gala right across town at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on West 54th Street, the president was not scheduled to hop over there. A state party spokesperson insisted to the New York Post that Trump was invited but begged off “to ensure the spotlight remained on our candidates.” What spotlight you might ask.

Gay, gun, immigration activists mass at Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Trump also had no plans to spend the night at his penthouse in Trump Tower. His duties in Washington no doubt beckoned.