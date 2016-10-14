Unanimous — America’s Leading LGBT Newspapers Choose Hillary Clinton

In an unprecedented move, all 12 of the country’s longest-serving and most award-winning LGBT newspapers have each separately endorsed Democrat Hillary Clinton for president of the United States.

The 12 publications are members of the National Gay Media Association, a trade group for the nation’s major-market legacy LGBT newspapers. NGMA members have a combined circulation in print and online of more than one million readers per week.

The members of NGMA endorsing Clinton in their pages are Gay City News, the Bay Area Reporter in San Francisco, Bay Windows in Boston, Between the Lines in Detroit, the Dallas Voice, the Georgia Voice, the Philadelphia Gay News, the Pride LA, SFGN in Fort Lauderdale, Watermark in Orlando, the Washington Blade, and the Windy City Times in Chicago.

“This race for president is showing this country a clear choice of moving backward or moving forward on LGBTQ and other human rights,” said NGMA spokesperson Tracy Baim, who is the publisher of the Windy City Times. “We know that the LGBTQ community is made up of diverse political voices. But the homophobia, transphobia, racism, anti-immigrant, and sexist nature of Republican candidate Donald Trump means that we can’t sit on the sidelines this election season.”

Baim continued, “Hillary Clinton has spent her career fighting for social justice. While she came late to some LGBTQ issues, so did most mainstream politicians. In this presidential race, there is a clear choice to keep this country moving forward in the footsteps of President Barack Obama, the most pro-LGBTQ president in US history. That choice is Hillary Clinton.”

Gay City News published its endorsement in its September 29-October 12 issue. It can be read at gaycitynews.nyc/hillary-lets-make-sure-swing-states.