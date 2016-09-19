West 23rd Street Explosion Reports from Sister Papers Chelsea Now, The Villager - Gay City News | Gay City News West 23rd Street Explosion Reports from Sister Papers Chelsea Now, The Villager - Gay City News | Gay City News
West 23rd Street Explosion Reports from Sister Papers Chelsea Now, The Villager

September 18, 2016.
Saved under Breaking News, Crime, NYC

Mayor Bill de Blasio, speaking at a press conference late Saturday night on West 23rd Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, joined by new Police Commissioner James O’Neill, to the right, and Fire Department Commissioner Dan Nigro, to the left. | ZACH WILLIAMS

FROM THE STAFFS OF CHELSEA NOW, THE VILLAGER | Chelsea Now and The Villager, sister publications to Gay City News, report on the Saturday evening explosion on West 23rd Street and its aftermath:

After ‘Craven’ Bombing, Anger and Resolve in Chelsea

29 injured in massive Chelsea blast; An ‘intentional act,’ de Blasio says

A Block on Lockdown: Photos Following the W. 23rd St. Explosion

Mayor Calls W. 23rd St. Explosion ‘Intentional’

Explosion of Undetermined Origin Heard Throughout West Chelsea

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio inspect the rolling dumpster that was the point of origin for an explosion that shattered nerves in West Chelsea, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening. | MICHAEL APPLETON/ OFFICE OF THE MAYOR

