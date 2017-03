This Year International Women’s Day Has Flavor of Resistance

PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | In Manhattan on Wednesday, March 8, several gatherings of women, with the support of allied men, marked International Women’s Day by calling for gender equality and an end to violence against women worldwide. With Donald Trump in the White House, the events also carried a strong message of resistance to the new president – on issues ranging from reproductive choice to immigrants rights.

Uptown in the afternoon, demonstrators gathered outside the Trump International Hotel in Columbus Circle and marched east to Grand Army Plaza at Fifth Avenue, within blocks of Trump Tower.

Later in the day, as dusk approached, demonstrators gathered in Washington Square Park: