Best of Gay City: Biggest Celebrity Crush
BY PAUL SCHINDLER & MICHAEL SHIREY | The final round of the Best of Gay City Readers’ Choice Contest is complete and the winners are in.
ANDREW RANNELLS
When Patti LuPone, portraying some version of herself on HBO’s “Girls,” opens her apartment door to find Elijah, played by Andrew Rannells, waiting there alongside Lena Dunham’s Hannah, the Broadway diva swoons, squealing that he’s Troy Donahue, the ‘50s and ‘60s beefcake heartthrob. In utterly beguiling fashion, Elijah beams proudly. The boy knows his hottie history.
The gay Elijah, as an ex of Hannah’s from college, also proves that even a sexually liberated Brooklyn hipster gal will fall for this guy’s charms.
Our readers agreed, voting Andrew Rannells the Biggest Celebrity Crush.
Not that the 36-year-old actor is just a pretty face. He snagged a Tony nomination in the 2010-11 Broadway season for his turn in “The Book of Mormon,” and we’ve been able to see a lot of him since. “The New Normal,” touted as something truly new when NBC introduced it in the fall of 2012, misfired, but Rannells showed himself to be a bright spot. He’s just completed a turn in the title role of Broadway’s “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” and when “Girls” begins its fourth season in January, Elijah, once exiled for bad behavior from the pack of friends, will be back in the thick of things full time.
Click on the categories below the image to find out the winners in other categories:
WE AT ANITA CHILDREN ORGANIZATION WANT TO WISH YOU A VERY HAPPY VALENTINES DAY.
PEACE, JOY, HAPPINESS AND LOVE TO ALL.
TRULY YOURS.
MIRIAM AREVALO AND THE CHILDREN.
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR.
ANITA'S CHILDREN ORGANİZATION HELPING UNDER PRIVILEGE CHILDREN AND THEIR FAMILIES THROUGH OUR PROGRAMS.
MEDICAL CARE, EDUCATION, SOCIAL SERVICES WORK.
CHARITY TAX EXEMPT STATUS.
BROOKLYN NY OFFICE
757 553-6994.
What a great contest it is indeed! I've enjoyed studying this post and I've great fun exploring each category winners. Good to see that nice picture of Andrew Rannells with his co star and Lena was looking fab on that image.
Endeavor to boost the reps in increments of 6 or eight. The most impressive strategy to make assenting all single one one of single one part of single muscle gets a astonishing leisure pursuit out is to incorporate a number of dispensation-out into your muscle building behave-engagement outs. http://shredhdxabout.com/muscle-hd/
Endeavor to boost the reps in increments of 6 or eight. The most impressive strategy to make assenting all single one one of single one part of single muscle gets a astonishing leisure pursuit out is to incorporate a number of dispensation-out into your muscle building behave-engagement outs. http://shredhdxabout.com/muscle-hd/
Great Information,it has lot for stuff which is informative.Adjustable Dumbbells Comparison I will share the post with my friends.