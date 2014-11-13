Best of Gay City: Biggest Celebrity Crush

BY PAUL SCHINDLER & MICHAEL SHIREY | The final round of the Best of Gay City Readers’ Choice Contest is complete and the winners are in.

ANDREW RANNELLS

When Patti LuPone, portraying some version of herself on HBO’s “Girls,” opens her apartment door to find Elijah, played by Andrew Rannells, waiting there alongside Lena Dunham’s Hannah, the Broadway diva swoons, squealing that he’s Troy Donahue, the ‘50s and ‘60s beefcake heartthrob. In utterly beguiling fashion, Elijah beams proudly. The boy knows his hottie history.

The gay Elijah, as an ex of Hannah’s from college, also proves that even a sexually liberated Brooklyn hipster gal will fall for this guy’s charms.

Our readers agreed, voting Andrew Rannells the Biggest Celebrity Crush.

Not that the 36-year-old actor is just a pretty face. He snagged a Tony nomination in the 2010-11 Broadway season for his turn in “The Book of Mormon,” and we’ve been able to see a lot of him since. “The New Normal,” touted as something truly new when NBC introduced it in the fall of 2012, misfired, but Rannells showed himself to be a bright spot. He’s just completed a turn in the title role of Broadway’s “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” and when “Girls” begins its fourth season in January, Elijah, once exiled for bad behavior from the pack of friends, will be back in the thick of things full time.

Click on the categories below the image to find out the winners in other categories: