Best of Gay City: Vacation Destination

Added by Gay City News on November 13, 2014.
Saved under Best of Gay City
BY PAUL SCHINDLER & MICHAEL SHIREY | The final round of the Best of Gay City Readers’ Choice Contest is complete and the winners are in.

Vacation

Ice cream on Commercial Street. | PROVINCETOWN TOURISM OFFICE

Nobody can say our readers don’t enjoy the beach. Having chosen Fire Island as their favorite weekend getaway, Readers’ Choice voters then picked Provincetown, the Massachusetts beach town at the very end of Cape Cod, as the best vacation destination. That pairing is not surprising since the booming popularity of both locales over the past century was based in good measure on the communities forged there by LGBT people.

Already by the early 20th century, P-town had a vibrant arts scene, with the Provincetown Players luring the likes of Eugene O’Neill to Cape Cod. The bohemian scene always made way for gay and lesbian participation, and by the 1960s and ‘70s Provincetown was a major destination for Boston and New York’s gay communities. The Provincetown Business Guild, which

Lilacs in bloom. | PROVINCETOWN TOURISM OFFICE

works to promote gay tourism, has more than 200 members, and the 2010 Census found that that 16 percent of P-town’s households are headed by same-sex couples — more than anywhere else in the nation.

Provincetown plays host to a wide array of LGBT-focused events each year — a June film festival, Mr. Leather New England in November, Women’s Week in October, and Family Week in late July. But special weekend or not, there’s always Tea Dance at the Boatslip and late nights at the A-House. For more information on activities year-round, visit provincetowntourismoffice.org and ptown.org.

15 Responses to Best of Gay City: Vacation Destination

