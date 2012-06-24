A Pride March Gallery by Michael Luongo
Crowds outside the historic Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street.
PHOTOS BY MICHAEL LUONGO | The LGBT Pride March down Fifth Avenue on June 24 drew hundreds of thousands of participants and viewers –– and for every one of them, the event meant something different.
Memories from the parade always begin with the vibrant colors:
Grand marshal Cyndi Lauper's bright red top hat left an indelible impression.
The visual riot of colors was not, of course, confined to Fifth Avenue and Christopher Street.
Members of Team New York Acquatics were probably just about the best suited to showing off their bodies, among the throngs who did so. There were some others as well...
And there were beauty queens –– and beauty queens.
Activists of all stripes were also on hand:
Transgender activists marched to remind the crowds that New York State provides no comprehensive civil rights protections based on gender identity and expression.
A handsome veteran was proof positive that gay and lesbian Americans served in the military even before the repeal of Don't Ask, Don't Tell.
Immigration Equality fights for the rights of foreign same-sex partners of American citizens to immigrate on the same terms as different-sex spouses.
George Takei and expelled lesbian den mother Jennifer Tyrrell spotlighted the issue of homophobia in the Boy Scouts of America.
The fight against circumcision became a queer issue at the parade.
The 2011 victory of marriage equality was even important to superheroes.
ACT UP members protested the trend toward criminalization of those who are HIV-positive.
Occupy Wall Street occupied Fifth Avenue in this year's Pride Parade.
The parade, as ever, highlighted the ethnic and religious diversity of the city’s LGBT community and the magnetic pull that Gay New York has worldwide:
SALGA is a group for LGBT South Asians and their friends.
Congregation Beit Simchat Torah is the city's oldest and largest LGBT synogogue.
Adult filmmaker Michael Lucas carried the flag of Israel, where he produced one of his most popular videos.
LGBT Russian Americans protested the homophobic attitudes voiced by President Vladimir Putin.
Businesses large and small were represented:
The TIme Warner Cable dancers showed off an athletic prowess you don't necessarily run into every time your HBO goes out.
A budding pugilist looked out on the crowd from the float sponsored by Friends Tavern of Jackson Heights.
And no big parade in New York, gay or otherwise, is complete without the politicians and political clubs:
City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, with her wife, Kim Catullo, and her father, Lawrence, to the left, and Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Queens City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer, and his fiancé, Dan Hendrick.
East Side, West Side: Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney and, below, Jerrold Nadler.
State Senator Tom Duane, who will retire at the end of the year, with his longtime partner, Louis Webre, and Brad Hoylman, a candidate to succeed him, and Assemblywoman Deborah Glick in the background.
Brooklyn's Chuck Schumer is the third-ranking Democrat in the US Senate.
Melissa Sklarz is the president of the Stonewall Democrats of New York City.
Public Advocate Bill de Blasio is a likely mayoral contender in 2013.
Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer, also expected to run for mayor next year, with wife Elyse Buxbaum and their baby.
