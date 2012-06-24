A Pride March Gallery by Michael Luongo

PHOTOS BY MICHAEL LUONGO | The LGBT Pride March down Fifth Avenue on June 24 drew hundreds of thousands of participants and viewers –– and for every one of them, the event meant something different.

Memories from the parade always begin with the vibrant colors:

Activists of all stripes were also on hand:

The parade, as ever, highlighted the ethnic and religious diversity of the city’s LGBT community and the magnetic pull that Gay New York has worldwide:

Businesses large and small were represented:

And no big parade in New York, gay or otherwise, is complete without the politicians and political clubs: