Apicha Expands in Chinatown; In 2018, Jackson Heights
Apicha Community Health, on June 14, officially opened its expanded facilities at 400 Broadway in Chinatown, more than doubling the number of exam and counseling rooms. The agency provides comprehensive primary care, preventive health services, mental health, and support services, with its core constituencies being Asian and Pacific Islanders, the LGBTQ community, individuals living with and affected by HIV/ AIDS, and other underserved populations.
Declaring, “Health care is a human right, a social justice issue, a racial justice issue, an LGBTQ issue, and an immigrant rights issue,” Apicha CEO Therese R. Rodriguez specifically thanked the H. van Ameringen Foundation and City Councilmembers Margaret Chin, Corey Johnson, and Daniel Dromm for helping the agency put the resources in place for the expansion.
Next spring, Apicha plans to launch a second comprehensive health center in Jackson Heights, Queens.
Pingback: CreagerCole Communications » Promoting Apicha Community Health Center Expansion in Lower Manhattan
hi was just seeing if you minded a comment. i like your website and the them you picked is super. I will be back.
Hitting Drills
Very good points you wrote here..Great stuff…I think you've made some truly interesting points.Keep up the good work.
new futura sale
Very good points you wrote here..Great stuff…I think you've made some truly interesting points.Keep up the good work.
new futura sale
Thank you so much for the post you do. I like your post and all you share with us is up to date and quite informative, i would like to bookmark the page so i can come here again to read you, as you have done a wonderful job.
get more info
Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds also…I’m happy to find so many useful info here in the post, we need work out more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing.
best hotel in Ecuador
This is very educational content and written well for a change. It's nice to see that some people still understand how to write a quality post.!
charity clothes collection
Great articles and great layout. Your blog post deserves all of the positive feedback it’s been getting.
read more