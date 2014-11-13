Armed Woman Massacres All-Male Harvard Club
BY SUSIE DAY | Harvard University remains shut down one day after a lone woman wielding a Bushmaster .223 semiautomatic rifle broke through security at the university’s elite, men-only Porcellian Club and shot 14 white male students to death.
The female — of indeterminate age, race, and sexual attractiveness — was described as wearing a torn leather jacket emblazoned with Day-Glo letters that read: I GOT THIS WAY FROM PLAYING VIDEO GAMES. According to a survivor, the woman screamed, “The patriarchy has ruined my life and I will have my revenge!” She then leaped out an open window and remains at large.
Based on the gunwoman’s strident message, the shooting is presumed to be motivated by reports of Internet trolls threatening to rape and/ or murder feminists who criticize “misogynist” video games. Anita Sarkeesian, for instance, had criticized video games such as “God of War” for their portrayal of women “as both sexual playthings and the perpetual victims of male violence.” She was forced to cancel her speaking appearance at Utah State University after receiving an email warning of “the deadliest shooting in American history.”
Snide Lines
“Feminists have ruined my life,” the message read, “and I will have my revenge.” The email was signed “Marc Lepine,” the name of the Canadian man who, in 1989, shot to death 14 women, most of them engineering students, in Montreal, then killed himself.
In a society long inured to rape, sexual harassment, sniper attacks, random shootings, police killings of unarmed civilians, and the occasional presidential assassination attempt, this incident at an elite Ivy League club has proven horrifying beyond belief.
Lawrence Summers, Harvard law professor and President Barack Obama’s former director of the National Economic Council, shook with grief on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360˚” as he mourned the “desecration” of the Porcellian Club, formed in 1791 as a haven for wealthy Caucasian males of the best families, from the presidential Roosevelts to the Facebook-challenged Winklevoss twins.
“All those poor, rich, highly-educated, Caucasian lads of the landed gentry, with the penny loafers, the maroon knit ties, the studly Ralph Lauren tweeds — they’re gone,” Mr. Summers sobbed in Mr. Cooper’s arms. “I guess I never realized the sanctity of human life before. Their blue blood dripping down Harvard’s mahogany walls was just as red as any of the Earth’s seven billion nobodies.”
Handed a new handkerchief by Mr. Cooper, Mr. Summers continued, “I hope I won’t offend the ladies here, but if that deranged woman had possessed one-tenth the innate mathematical ability of any one of those Harvard boys, none of this would have happened.”
Reached by phone, the president of the National Rifle Association was inconsolable. “Oh my God,” he shrieked, “I never realized what guns could do. I mean, everybody knew black people could be killed by guns. Also deer. But rich white men? Shocking. I think we should probably just shut that whole gun industry thing down.”
The NRA president refused to give his name or location, saying that he was afraid of being mowed down by dissenting NRA enthusiasts.
Sarah Palin, former governor of Alaska and dissenting NRA enthusiast, phoned this reporter to ask for the NRA president’s address. Ms. Palin also shared some of her “lock and load” thoughts on gun control. “Guns don’t kill people, honey,” she said, “feminists kill people. So tell me where that NRA guy is, ‘cause I’m going to blow his nuts off.”
Ms. Palin went on to say that she felt the anonymous woman who shot up the Porcellian Club was unfeminine. “It is outrageous that a woman could have done such a thing,” said Ms. Palin. “If that broad wanted to shoot so much, she should have stayed home and killed her own children. Which is God’s plan for us. Oh, and God wants us women to shoot up lots of abortion clinics, too.”
That women finding fault with “women-hating” video games resulted in the massacre of 14 ruling-class white men portends, for many, the demise of civilization as we know it. Several pundits have come forward to reassure Western culture that it was built on a power that goes far beyond video games.
Lloyd Asskick, commanding general of the Multi-National Endless War on Iraq, was adamant when he stated, “Please do not fuck with my First Amendment right to watch dudes rape and mutilate women, cut their heads off, and stick them into trunks of cars, be it on film, TV, or the Internet. This country depends on the degradation of the weak, the destruction of the helpless, the quiet, everyday torture sessions in the basement. It’s what gives us as Americans the self-esteem we need to take all that to a global level.”
Probable US presidential contender Hilary Clinton concurs: “As a woman, I have faced sexism. But this is also a country where I, as a woman in a 2008 campaign speech, threatened to drop a nuclear bomb on Iran. America gave me that right. So you women want your job opportunities, your same-sex marriage, your drivers’ licenses? America gave you those rights, too — and America can take them away. You people of color, you listening? Everybody has to put up with a little humiliation, a little terror. It’s the price we pay for living in a democracy.”
Meanwhile, the gunwoman has been seen heading south on I-95 in a 1995 Toyota. Police and civilian vehicles are quickly closing in, and the woman may soon be apprehended. Because of her wanton, “she asked for it” behavior, and because of crime and punishment tropes in certain popular video games, whatever happens to her will probably not be pretty.
Susie Day is the author of “Snidelines: Talking Trash to Power,” just released by Abingdon Square Publishing.
Susie Day should be fired for hate speech against men. Would murdering women in a lesbian bar be considered witty satire ?
Let me just point out one glaring omission: While this is a lovely, multi-purpose binder, IT DOES NOT COME WITH WOMEN. Presumably one is expected to find women on one's own.
The education demonstrates to that a life which is put in for others will be the life worth existing. The human beings have to maintain other folks. The needs regarding Grab My Essays service others have to be crafted.
The purpose of conclusion of task is usually which it gives enable you to the readers to pass through the assignment throughout little bit. If the readers Green Essay has small amount of time, they can have the idea of task throughout little minutes.
The assignment includes a process of literature review. The literature review suggests undergoing your accessible best college papers at grabmypaper.com substance so your existing thoughts in addition to sides might be examined. That way an individual might coin his or her own new strategy.
Education tells people with regards to conflict resolution; we can clear up your issue. In the event that a state issue is seem consequently a super service to write essay for me we should be fix your complications through education. Make an effort to live to get together and experience satisfied within personal existence as a result of education.
I absolutely enjoyed every single small little bit of it. I’ve you bookmarked your internet site to look at out the new stuff you post.
Hey that was great to read. Thanks for the great post .Loved every part of it.
I harmonize with your conclusions and will thirstily look forward to your approaching updates.
Hey that was great to read. Thanks for the great post .Loved every part of it.
this is an amazing information google and should be appreciated
I appreciate blogger for sharing this blog with us.Wedding packages prove to be beneficial for us during wedding season.We get good services at inexpensive cost. gmod free to play
Thanks greatly for one more worthwhile article I've been an enormous enthusiast to the previous few months and i really enjoy reading your posts
A great possibility for me and it was a superb knowledge to view this site. Very difficult to uncover these beneficial web page or web site. I have many devices and achieving proper picture of these worked well and energy continues to be seeing about this weblog. Often my own intend to make my personal site as well as my own enjoyment is growing due to this page. I we do hope you may well be more effective.
excel | www google search
Essay can be a composing writing wherever we've associate degree inclination to might perceive the small print or larger description of that mounted theme. http://gmodfreeweb.blogspot.com/
Thanks for sharing in detail. Your blog is an inspiration! Apart of really useful tips, it's just really !
Reply
Your post with such a nice topic. Usually I visit your blogs and get updated through the information you include but today’s blog would be the most appreciable. Thanks. http://gmoddownloadweb.blogspot.com/
Generally markets and/or retailers with new distribution will require a higher level of investment as you build that specific market. If you’ve just introduced your line of products, smart investing of the additional trade .
Because any vehicle dealer understands, the key for you to get the greatest price for any car would be to make this appealing as you possibly can. Thanks Terraria download
I always inspired from your written blogs and enhance my experience level.
I know your aptitude on this. I should say we ought to have an online discourse on this. Composing just remarks will close the talk straight away! What's more, will confine the advantages from this data. gmod free trial
Great article and subject! Thanks 😀 It's an amazing post. Thank you again! It sounds like good. You are gathering lots of different ideas in your blog. Good work my friends. Instead of thinking about what you haven’t written, look at how much you HAVE written 🙂
Great article thanks 🙂
Let’s keep are safe place to play the very best free games for kids! Please click:
– juegos friv gratis
– Pokemon GO
– diep.io
to play for free!
Team to gain the LEEP AP credential, he helps drive Kingspan's sustainability message in a forward looking construction industry. Thanks gmodfreeweb.weebly.com
First member of the team to gain the LEEP AP credential, he helps drive Kingspan's sustainability message in a forward looking construction industry. Thanks Terraria game
Pick sources management it is up to you so you will add up all the damages that fall in either of the car. Usage of cell phones while driving your car then thesingle trip or loaning a car can be a big accident. Many seniors can enroll them in this section. Thanks http://terrariapcweb.blogspot.com/
Arvydas graduated from SSE Riga in 2009 and joined Ernst & Young Vilnius office, Advisory department. He now holds a position of a senior consultant. In a serious yet slightly humour-infused tone Arvydas describes himself as somebody who helps to develop his country at work and builds civil societies in developing countries during his free time. Below he contemplates his choices, past and future, while juxtaposing SSE Riga and Ernst & Young experiences.Terraria free full game
Before you even begin to look to get an insurance company Gluten. Thanks Play Terraria free
Before you even begin to look to get an insurance company Gluten. Thanksgmod free demo
You will just have the updates from the individual who you are following and the particular person will not get any update of your own, while if you are a friend the two of you will get up-dates of each others activities and will communicate with each other effortlessly.Health Review
There is nothing worse than sparse, thin eyebrows (well, there is, let’s be honestâ¦.but this article is about eyebrows!) How To Use Idol Lash.Health Review
Thanks a lot for sharing. You have done a brilliant job. Your article is truly relevant to my study at this moment, and I am really happy I discovered your website. This is a very amazing post. It is extremely helpful for me. Excellent and decent post. I found this much informative, as to what i want exactly search for. Keep it up.Terraria
Harvard University remains shut down one day after a lone woman wielding a Bushmaster .223 semiautomatic rifle broke through security at the university’s elite, men-only Porcellian Club and shot 14 white male students to death.
Health Review
Thanks for magnificent info I was looking for this info for my mission.hotmail login
this types of element will probably be definitely useful independently change -selling smarten up. Actually, you could expect. play Gmod
I just heard of this. Was Brian Gaister a member of that club?
You've seen that material building can be a zealous selecting. You've seen that splint business making can make use of you aspect and income, that mix buildings climb rapid, and because they are pre-engineered, you'll find no surprises. https://terraria197.wordpress.com/
I found lots of interesting information here.Great work
Thanks for the share loved reading the article, please do share more like this wiht us .
fnaf sister location | juegos gratis | juegos de futbol
I read deeply your article, the points you have mentioned in this article are useful. I am always pleased with what you bring to it very interesting and useful .
Such a nice post, keep providing good resources.
Nice information. Thanks for sharing this article. It helps me much 🙂 Please keep sharing us the latest information
run 2 game | atari breakout | supermechs| wingsio | super mechs
Your blog posts are more interesting and impressive. I think there are many people like and visit it regularly, including me.I actually appreciate your own position and I will be sure to come back here.
lucky patcher l wings.io l geometry dash l launcher l sonic dash l minecraft l temple run 2
Your blog posts are more interesting and impressive. I think there are many people like and visit it regularly, including me.I actually appreciate your own position and I will be sure to come back here.
either live your life as nothing is a miracle or as if everything is a miracle. This is really an amazing post and it seems to bring out many issues that are faced by common people
Thank you for your wonderful post. Keep up the good work
Amazing post! This article was established with a valuable perspective and brings new ideas in my mind.
Along the way, she always grin and friendly people. Upon entering you had a lot of students, and then realized she was still a lot of teachers at the school reception.
Let’s keep are safe place to play the very best free games for kids! Please click:
Great article thanks 🙂
thank you've made an excellent website and this interesting. I am so inspired by your website. Its contents are highly qualified . continued success in the waiting yes the newest update.
You’ve written nice post, I am gonna bookmark this page, thanks for info. I actually appreciate your own position and I will be sure to come back here.
http://word-cookies-answers.com
great article, I was very impressed about it, wish you would have stayed next share
http://word-cookies-answers.com
Very helpful advice in this particular post! It’s the little changes that make the largest changes. Thanks for sharing!
lennyfacetext.com
Very helpful advice in this particular post! It’s the little changes that make the largest changes. Thanks for sharing!
http://lennyfacetext.com
You need to kill time, you need entertainment. Refer to our website. hope you get the most comfort. geometry-dash.net
Thanks you for sharing swordsandsouls.net
Alot of blogs I see these days don't really provide anything that I'm interested in, but I'm most definately interested in this one. Just thought that I would post and let you know. Nice! thank you so much! Thank you for sharing.
I understand what you bring it very meaningful and useful, thanks. fireboy-watergirl.com
Thank you for such a sweet tutorial – all this time later, I've found it and love the end result. I appreciate the time you spent sharing your skills. dr-driving.com
Thanks for your article, This information is very helpful to me
The information you share is the problem I'm needed. Hope your new posts will bring more exciting for viewers. Please allow me to share: slopegame.co
Thanks very much, its very nice article, this was the one I am looking for. madalinstuntcars2.net
The information you share is the problem I'm needed. Hope your new posts will bring more exciting for viewers. Please allow me to share: basketballlegends.co
I very much agree with your comments. Your article is great. It helps me to know many things that previously I did not pay any attention to. Ask permission to share: happyroom.online
Your article is very interesting. I think this article has a lot of information
needed, looking forward to your new posts. Get permission to share: vex3.games
I have read your article, the information you give is very interesting.
I have read your article, the information you give is very interesting.
pocatravel
Thanks for your sharing. If you feel tired at work or study try to participate in our games to bring the most exciting feeling. Thank you! motox3m.org
I read deeply your article, the points you have mentioned in this article are useful potova
Thank you for such a sweet tutorial – all this time later, I've found it and love the end result. I appreciate the time you spent sharing your skills.
Susie Day should be fired for hate speech against men. Would murdering women in a lesbian bar be considered witty satire ?
Happy New Year 2018 Images,Wishes,Quotes,Greetings
HAPPY NEW YEAR 2018 | HAPPY NEW YEAR 2018 IMAGES| HAPPY NEW YEAR WISHES 2018 | HAPPY NEW YEARS EVE 2018 | HAPPY NEW YEAR QUOTES 2018| HAPPY NEW YEAR 2018 GREETINGS|HAPPY NEW YEAR 2018 SMS|HAPPY NEW YEAR 2018 PHOTOS| HAPPY NEW YEAR GREETINGS 2018 | HAPPY NEW YEAR PICTURES 2018| HAPPY NEW YEAR MESSAGES 2018|
happy new year 2018 wishes
happy new year 2018 quotes
happy new year 2018 hd wallpaper
happy new year 2018 SMS
happy new year 2018 pictures
happy new year 2018 wallpaper
happy new year images 2018
new year quotes 2018
happy new year 2018 images
happy new year 2018 wishes
happy new year images
happy new year wishes
new year 2018 images
new year wishes
everyone should be responsible for their life. instead of blaming others, one's should recognize their own faults and then should take responsibility for everything.
everyone should be responsible for their life. instead of blaming others, one's should recognize their own faults and then should take responsibility for everything. http://routertechsupport.net/
nice info you have shared about the University
Great article and subject, It's an amazing post. Thank you again Happy New Year 2018 Greetings
Thanks for sharing in detail. Your blog is an inspiration! Apart of really useful tips, it's just really !
Reply
The article you have shared here very good. This is really interesting information for me. Thanks for sharing!
hotmail login |hotmail sign in |free hotmail login
Thanks for your post! Through your pen I found the problem up interesting! I believe there are many other people who are interested in them just like me! Thanks your shared!… I hope you will continue to have similar posts to share with everyone! I believe a lot of people will be surprised to read this article!
happy wheels
Thanks for the information you have provided, It is very helpful. Please improve again
Resep Efektif Ramuan Herbal Untuk Mengatasi Insomnia
The article was so cool. If you have health problems visit us at obat benjolan di tangan