Bronx LGBTQ-Friendly Senior Housing Breaks Ground

BY DONNA ACETO & PAUL SCHINDLER | In a May 17 ceremony that brought together officials from the state, city, and the Bronx as well as from SAGE, Services and Advocacy for GLBT Elders, and HELP USA, a housing developer that works in under-served communities, ground was broken on the Crotona Senior Residences, an 84-unit LGBTQ-friendly facility where 26 residences will be reserved for elders, 62 and older, who have been homeless.

The $41.4 million project in the Bronx’s Tremont neighborhood is financed with $18.2 million made available through New York State Homes and Community Renewal, $10 million from the New York City retirement system, $10.2 million from New York City Housing Preservation and Development, and $600,000 each from Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr., and out gay City Councilmember Ritchie Torres.

Michael Adams, SAGE’s CEO, said, “Crotona Senior Residences will provide crucial housing and supportive services to the many older New Yorkers who are in desperate need of an affordable place to live. SAGE is thrilled to break ground on this development with our partners, HELP USA, and all of our supporters. Finding welcoming housing is one of the most difficult challenges faced by our LGBT elders.”