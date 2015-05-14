Bunny Hop

BY MICHAEL SHIREY | The one and only Lady Bunny made a rare club performance April 29 at Industry Bar, with a series of bits — including a roast burning everyone from Justin Bieber to Bruce Jenner, a stand-up routine involving a squirting dildo, as well as a new number critiquing the current season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Sherry Vince was the host, as she

For more Lady Bunny, visit ladybunny.net.