Center Honors Women of Impact
Added by paul on November 9, 2016.
Saved under Features, NYC
Tags: LGBT Community Center, David France, Glennda Testone, Patricia Field, Debi Mazar, Mickalene Thomas, Alison Smith, Samantha Platero, Alexis Bittar
Artist Mickalene Thomas, the Community Impact honoree. | DONNA ACETO
PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | In a splashy celebration at Capitale on the Bowery November 5, the LGBT Community Center held its 19th annual Women’s Event honoring community members making a difference.
The evening recognized contemporary artist Mickalene Thomas with the Center’s Community Impact Award, Alison Smith, a senior vice president at BMI with its Corporate Impact Award, and actress Debi Mazar (“Younger,” “Entourage”) with its Ally Award.
Actress Debi Mazar, Ally Award winner, with fashion designer Patricia Field, who presented Mazar with her award. | DONNA ACETO
BMI senior vice president Alison Smith, winner of the Corporate Impact Award. | DONNA ACETO
Center youth representative Samantha Platero. | DONNA ACETO
Glennda Testone (center) with event co-chairs Claire Shanley, Lisa Linsky, Sarah Carson, and Kerry-Ann Cook. | DONNA ACETO
Merryn Johns, Karen Ciarmella, Ciarmella’s partner Cathy Renna, and Johns’ wife Marcie Bianco. | DONNA ACETO
Glennda Testone with David France and his partner Jonathan Starch. | DONNA ACETO
Erica Kagan with sister Michelle Kagan Sandler, mother Cara Kagan, and fiance Leslie Healey. | DONNA ACETO
Glennda Testone, the Center’s executive director. | DONNA ACETO
Jewelry designer Alexis Bittar, a Center board member. | DONNA ACETO
Kendall Walton. | DONNA ACETO
