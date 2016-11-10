Center Honors Women of Impact - Gay City News | Gay City News Center Honors Women of Impact - Gay City News | Gay City News
Center Honors Women of Impact

Added by paul on November 9, 2016.
Saved under Features, NYC
Artist Mickalene Thomas, the Community Impact honoree. | DONNA ACETO

PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | In a splashy celebration at Capitale on the Bowery November 5, the LGBT Community Center held its 19th annual Women’s Event honoring community members making a difference.

The evening recognized contemporary artist Mickalene Thomas with the Center’s Community Impact Award, Alison Smith, a senior vice president at BMI with its Corporate Impact Award, and actress Debi Mazar (“Younger,” “Entourage”) with its Ally Award.

Actress Debi Mazar, Ally Award winner, with fashion designer Patricia Field, who presented Mazar with her award. | DONNA ACETO

BMI senior vice president Alison Smith, winner of the Corporate Impact Award. | DONNA ACETO

Center youth representative Samantha Platero. | DONNA ACETO

Glennda Testone (center) with event co-chairs Claire Shanley, Lisa Linsky, Sarah Carson, and Kerry-Ann Cook. | DONNA ACETO

Merryn Johns, Karen Ciarmella, Ciarmella’s partner Cathy Renna, and Johns’ wife Marcie Mianco. | DONNA ACETO

Glennda Testone with David France and his partner Jonathan Starch. | DONNA ACETO

Erica Kagan with sister Michelle Kagan Sandler, mother Cara Kagan, and fiance Leslie Healey. | DONNA ACETO

Glennda Testone, the Center’s executive director. | DONNA ACETO

Jewelry designer Alexis Bittar, a Center board member. | DONNA ACETO

Kendall Walton. | DONNA ACETO

