Community Center Fêtes Women Leaders

Added by paul on November 8, 2017.
Saved under Features, NYC
Tony Award winner Sara Ramirez (“Spamalot”), honored with the Trailblazer Award, and New York City First Lady Chirlane McCray, given the Visionary Award.

PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | On November 4, the LGBT Community Center hosted its 20th annual Women’s Event at Capitale on the Bowery with a splashy evening of cocktails, dinner, dancing, and a celebration of leaders in the fight for LGBTQ rights.

Bernadette Harrigan, an attorney at MassMutual, was honored with the Corporate Impact Award.

Glennda Testone, executive director of the Center.

Sue Wicks, a former star of the New York Liberty, and Lisa Cannistraci, owner of Henrietta Hudson.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, with partner Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum, the longtime leader at Congregation Beit SImchat Torah.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer.

Lisa A. Linsky, a partner at McDermott, Will & Emery, was given the Community Impact Award.

