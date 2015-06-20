Comptroller Scott Stringer Releases New Edition of LGBTQ Resource Guide

BY PAUL SCHINDLER | Timed to coincide with Pride Week in Manhattan, New York City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer this week is releasing the 2015 edition of the “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender & Queer Guide of Services & Resources,” as well as the guide’s accompanying website.

The updated directory now includes roughly 600 non-profits, city agencies, and programs that serve the LGBTQ community. Since last year’s edition, nearly 250 entries have been updated, and 30 new programs have been added. Many of the additions provide information regarding LGBT health initiatives at hospitals across the city –– from the chemical dependency treatment clinic at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, which includes a focus on HIV-positive individuals, to the transgender family services offered by the Metropolitan Hospital Center in Manhattan.

The comptroller’s guide organizes services across a range of categories, including legal, anti-violence, health and well-being, HIV, youth, senior, communities of color, gender identity, and religious and spiritual, and breaks them down by borough. The online guide maps the locations of service providers.

“New York City, home of the gay rights movement and one of the largest LGBTQ communities in the world, deserves a guide that can connect people to the services they need,” Stringer said in a written statement. “Our LGBTQ Guide helps residents and visitors alike better understand what resources are available, from hundreds of community organizations and health care facilities to counseling and support groups, recreational clubs, and much more.”

Once again this year, Stringer will host an LGBTQ Pride Celebration to honor what he describes as “changemakers.” In a June 23 event, Stringer will recognize the contributions of Allen Roskoff, a longtime LGBT rights activist who is president of the Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club, Brooke Guinan, a transgender firefighter with the FDNY, and the Audre Lorde Project, a Brooklyn and Manhattan-based community center that serves LGBTQ people of color.

Well-Strung, a gay string quartet that mixes classic and pop music in unexpected but always compelling ways, will perform.

Stringer’s celebration takes place at Macy’s Herald Square, 151 West 34th Street, ninth floor, between 6 and 8 p.m. on June 23. RSVP to events@comptroller.nyc.gov or 212-669-4466.