A Day of Pride, Defiance, and Pageantry on Friday - Gay City News | Gay City News
Quantcast

A Day of Pride, Defiance, and Pageantry on Friday

Added by paul on June 23, 2018.
Saved under Features, Politics, NYC
Tags: , , , , , ,

Share This Post

PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | Friday, June 22 saw three major events on the eve of Pride Weekend in Manhattan. In the afternoon, transgender and gender non-conforming New Yorkers and their allies gathered at the Hudson River piers for Trans Day of Action for Social and Economic Justice. Later, the annual Pride Rally took place at Christopher Park, site of the Stonewall National Monument, and as dusk appeared the Drag March reached Sheridan Square from the East Village.

Trans Day of Action for Social and Economic Justice

 

 

The Pride Rally

Intersex Flemington, New Jersey, Borough Councilmember Betsy Driver.

Lambda Legal CEO Rachel B. Tiven, one of the grand marshals of the LGBTQ Pride Parade.

Kenita Placide, the Caribbean qdvisor for OutRight Action International, director of the Eastern Caribbean Alliance for Diversity and Equality, and one of the grand marshals of the LGBTQ Pride Parade.

Transgender poet Tyler Ford.

The Resistance Revival Chorus.

Drag star and political activist Marti Gould Cummings.

Former State Senator Tom Duane.

The crowd at the rally near Christopher Park.

The Drag March

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


+ two = seven