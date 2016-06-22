Does the Garden Party Have A Perfect Sunny Records?
Added by paul on June 22, 2016.
Saved under Features, NYC
Tags: LGBT Community Center, Louis Bradbury, Andrew Cuomo, Glennda Testone, Tom Duane, Gale Brewer, Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum, Alphonso David, Imperial Court of New York, Justice Doris Ling-Cohan, Glenna Testone, Erik Botther, Johanne Morne, Leah Dindial, Andrea Torres, Rabbi Rachel Weiss
State Supreme Court Justice Doris Ling-Cohan, who in 2005 issued a pro-marriage equality ruling overruled the following year by the State Court of Appeals. | DONNA ACETO
PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | From the very best recollections here at Gay City News, the annual Garden Party hosted by the LGBT Community Center on the Monday prior to the big Pride March always enjoys good weather. This year, on June 20 — the longest day of the year — the Center’s luck held out, making for a gorgeous party at Hudson River Park’s Pier 84 in Midtown, with prime Manhattan restaurants offering tastings to go with cocktails, entertainment, and remarks by community leaders and elected officials.
Community Center executive director Glennda Testone. | DONNA ACETO
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer with Andy Praschak. | DONNA ACETO
Former State Senator Tom Duane with Erik Bottcher, chief of staff to City Councilmember Corey Johnson. | DONNA ACETO
PHOTO BY DONNA ACETO
Johanne Morne, director of planning and policy at the New York State Department of Health AIDS Institute. | DONNA ACETO
Leah Dindial (speaking) and Andrea Torres, winners of scholarships from the Imperial Court of New York. | DONNA ACETO
PHOTO BY DONNA ACETO
New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. | DONNA ACETO
Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum (r.) of Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, with Rabbi Rachel Weiss and her wife, Julia Tauber (r.). | DONNA ACETO
PHOTO BY DONNA ACETO
Louis Bradbury and Kenneth Quay. | DONNA ACETO
PHOTO BY DONNA ACETO.
Alphonso David, counsel to Governor Andrew Cuomo. | DONNA ACETO
PHOTO BY DONNA ACETO
PHOTO BY DONNA ACETO
Really happy to see those lovely people smiling. This is great opportunity to let them get together at a place and have some words with them and laugh with them. They look so alive in these photographs. I am really happy to watch those lovely photos of them. Thanks for sharing.