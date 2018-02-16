Gay Against Guns Target Key NRA Funder and Its GOP Tools

BY ANDY HUMM | In the wake of the latest US gun massacre that killed 17 students and teachers in Parkland, Florida, more than a hundred demonstrators joined Gays Against Guns (GAG) to march on Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater Thursday night, protesting the plutocrat who is one of the big funders of the NRA’s massive “dark money” political spending.

Jay W. Walker of GAG — founded in response to the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre that killed 49, mostly LGBTQ Latinx victims, in Orlando — said, “Congress is bought and paid for by the NRA, and this building is bought and paid for by David Koch.”

While GAG is out on the streets after every one of these atrocities, he added, “We work to keep the focus on gun violence non-stop between the mass shootings.”

Cathy Marino-Thomas, another GAG veteran, said, “People need to get off their asses, out into the streets, and get to their legislators.”

She encouraged people to join GAG at its biweekly meetings at the LGBT Community Center on West 13th Street, the next of which is March 1 at 7 p.m.

Marino-Thomas pointed to tweets from students in the Florida school calling out Trump “as a piece of shit” for his offer of “prayers and condolences.”

“Kids are the ones who are going to make a difference,” she said.

Plans are in the works to hold a nationwide student walkout to protest gun violence and demand meaningful action such as a ban on assault rifles, the brutally lethal gun of choice in these mass killings.

Hal Moskowitz of GAG joined fellow GAG members on Wednesday in Washington for a sit-in at the offices of Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas, a reliable tool of the NRA.

“There were 23 of us sitting in while the massacre in Florida was happening,” he said.

Six of them were arrested and fined $50 each.

At the kick-off rally in front of LaGuardia High School near Lincoln Center, GAG’s John Grauwiler called for more civil disobedience.

Lisa Byrne of Rise and Resist said, “I’m looking forward to the midterms and getting the Democrats back in control.”

Kevin Hertzog of GAG that because of the Florida catastrophe, “there does seem to be a renewed sense of horror.”

He hopes it will swell the group’s numbers as well as those of its allies enough “for us finally to break through the malaise” that sinks in when nothing is ever done to control weapons of mass destruction.