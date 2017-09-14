Hundreds Pay Tribute to Edie at Stonewall

PHOTO ESSAY BY DONNA ACETO | Within hours of the news that Edie Windsor, the heroic warrior for marriage equality and LGBTQ dignity, had died at age 88, hundreds turned up outside the Stonewall Inn to pay tribute to her. Edie was remembered as a person who loved others so much that Facebook on the evening of September 12 was full of photos of people who’d stopped her on the street and gotten her to agree to having a picture taken with them.

Her attorney in her successful DOMA lawsuit, Roberta Kaplan, said she never imagined Edie ever being gone.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer recalled Windsor always sitting up front at events and truly paying attention, while Assemblymember Deborah Glick talked about Edie’s love of having fun. Her surviving spouse, Judith Kasen-Windsor, said Edie would get so angry at television coverage of the Trump administration, Judith worried she’d have a heart attack.

Former Council Speaker Christine Quinn said everyone had to carry on Windsor’s activism, telling the crowd, “You must keep fighting or Edie will come back and haunt you.”

The final speaker, former Marriage Equality chair Cathy Marino-Thomas, recalled Edie and her first wife, Thea Spyer, throwing themselves into the group’s work and ended by shouting, “Act up! Fight back!,” a chant the crowd took up.